Editorial

REPORT: NBA Finals Will End October 12 And 22 Teams Are Expected To Participate When Play Resumes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts to get open as LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends during the third quarter at Staples Center on March 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NBA playoffs are expected to go into October.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the finals will conclude with game seven if necessary October 12 under the proposed format, which will feature 22 teams returning for games during the coronavirus pandemic.

That means the NBA will have to compete with the NFL and college football for eyeballs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Going into early September is a pill most people probably could have swallowed without much of an issue. However, going into October is not a great idea for the NBA.

Professional basketball is going to get crushed in the TV ratings department when it gets put up against the NFL and college football.

It won’t even be close.

This country loves football substantially more than the NBA. It’s not a tough call at all. Putting the NBA finals in October is a great way to make sure nobody watches.

I like Adam Silver a lot, and I think he’s a very intelligent guy. However, this move is just stupid.

Having said that, it will be great to have the NBA back. I’m ready to get as many sports as possible back in my life!

Will people watch the NBA finals? Probably not under the proposed format but at least sports will be back!