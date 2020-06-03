REPORT: Steven Avery Gets Coronavirus In Prison

Steven Avery reportedly has coronavirus.

According to a Wednesday report from TMZ, Avery’s former attorney Jerome Buting says the man profiled in “Making a Murderer” on Netflix has contracted the virus. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Buting said that Avery “is in good spirits” while quarantining in prison. He is currently serving a life term after being convicted of murdering Teresa Halbach in 2005.

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see something like this happen to a guy like Steven Avery. Why is the world so unfair?

You know something is off when a guy as nice and kind as Steven Avery ends up getting coronavirus. I guess this universe just has no fairness.

Are you all picking up my sarcasm? You should be because I’m pouring it on pretty thick right now. In all honesty, you can have whatever thoughts you want about “Making a Murderer.”

I saw the series, enjoyed it, debated it a bunch with friends and family and there’s certainly some interesting questions raised.

However, you’re out of your mind if you think I’m going to shed tears for the likes of Steven Avery. That’s just not going to happen.

Hopefully, he doesn’t spread it to the rest of the prison, which doesn’t sound like a concern.

