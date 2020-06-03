‘Riverdale’ Star Criticizes Show Writers’ Portrayal Of Black Characters

“Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan criticized the way media portrays black characters in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Morgan, who plays Toni on the CW show, said Sunday she’s “tired” of black characters being portrayed as “thugs” or the “sidekick.”

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," Morgan tweeted. "Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I'm not being quiet anymore."

“Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least,” Morgan responded to a fan who pointed out Morgan’s character is the only LGBTQ character on the show. “girl i could go on for days.”

Morgan also said she hopes a “change is coming.”

Exactly, finally feel like I can speak up for myself and my fellow brothers and sisters & be heard. Usually everyone is fake listening. I really hope a change is coming. https://t.co/SrVQ20g9zg — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

“Finally feel like I can speak up for myself and my fellow brothers and sisters & be heard,” Morgan tweeted. “Usually everyone is fake listening. I really hope a change is coming.”

My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back. ♥️ — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

Morgan said she doesn’t blame her “Riverdale” costars for the treatment.