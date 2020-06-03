Ron Rivera Says You Shouldn’t ‘Bet Against’ Cam Newton

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera thinks it’s foolish to bet against Cam Newton.

Newton is still unsigned after being cut loose by the Carolina Panthers, and it doesn't seem like he'll sign with a new team soon. Yet, Rivera thinks it's a bad idea to count him out.

“And I will say this — the one thing about Cam Newton with an edge for something to prove, don’t ever bet against him,” Rivera, who coached Newton on the Panthers, told Jay Glazer during a recent interview, according to NBC Sports.

Yeah, I’ll believe it when I see it. I hate to sound harsh, but we’ve seen nothing to suggest Cam Newton is still an elite player.

We’ve seen literally nothing to suggest he’s still good enough to be the face of the franchise. Yet, Rivera seems to think differently.

The reality of the situation is very simple. If Newton was good enough to dominate in the league, then he’d be on a roster right now.

Instead, his play dropped off a cliff by the time his career in Carolina came to an end, and he’s struggled with health issues. It’s not exactly a recipe for success.

I’m sure Newton will get another shot, but I highly-doubt he’ll ever return to his prime form. Those days are long gone.