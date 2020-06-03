Editorial

Seth Rogen Responds To ‘All Lives Matter’ Comments With ‘F**k Off’

David Hookstead
Seth Rogen isn’t a fan of people saying “All Lives Matter.”

The Hollywood star and iconic comedian posted about Black Lives Matter on Instagram amid the ongoing situation in America, and he captioned it, “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Seems pretty noncontroversial, right? Well, Rogen decided to hop into the comments when people started commenting with variations of “All Lives Matter,” and all hell broke loose.

Rogen commented “f**k off” and much more. You can see a screenshot of his responses in the tweet below.

Is this helping anyone? Is this helping to ease tensions? Is this helping to get Rogen’s point across? Is this helping to heal America?

The answer to all of those questions is absolutely not.

You’re not going to convince anyone your point is correct by commenting with “f**k off.” That’s not going to open minds at all.

Also, how the hell does Seth Rogen have this much time on his hands? Shouldn’t he be busy running Hollywood?

The fact he had time to argue with so many random Instagram users makes me think he has too much time on his hands. If you ever find yourself with hours to blow on social media, then you need to find ways to beef up your schedule.

 

As I always say when people in Hollywood do weird stuff, I’m not going to stop watching Rogen’s movies. It’s normal to disagree with someone/find them to be strange, and still enjoy their films. That’s 100% acceptable.

Should Rogen be arguing in the comments? No, but at the end of the day, I’ll keep watching his movies if they’re funny.