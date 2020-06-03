South Carolina Basketball Coach Frank Martin Had Coronavirus

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin tested positive for coronavirus in May.

According to TMZ, the man leading the Gamecocks tested positive for the virus in early May after getting knee surgery. He didn’t need to be hospitalized because of the virus. On May 23, Martin tested negative. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star basketball coach released the following statement in part about the situation, according to the same TMZ report:

I was shocked; I didn’t have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home…I’m in awe of the medical professionals and first responders who continue to courageously battle the coronavirus everyday and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.

Seriously, is it impossible to get any good news these days? All the news we hear is just awful! The country is burning and now we’re learning Frank Martin had coronavirus.

The bad news just never ends at all. Luckily for Martin, he sounds like he made a full recovery and is doing great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GamecockMBB (@gamecockmbb) on Apr 27, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT

Given how bad we all know coronavirus can get, having some minor fatigue seems like Martin got off very lucky.

It’s just another reminder that we all need to be safe and take care of ourselves during this pandemic. Just make smart decisions.

Live your life, drink a few beers and avoid doing things that might put you at extra exposure to dangerous situations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GamecockMBB (@gamecockmbb) on Mar 23, 2020 at 6:39am PDT

I’m glad to hear Martin is doing well. Now, let’s hope we get our college sports in the fall!