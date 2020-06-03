White House Releases Trump’s Physical Results — Determines He ‘Remains Healthy’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened Wednesday’s briefing by telling reporters President Donald Trump’s third annual physical had been completed.

“The full memo will be released shortly,” McEnany said at the beginning of her remarks. “But in summary, the president remains healthy.” (RELATED: Defense Secretary Says Trump Is Wrong — ‘I Do Not Support’ Mobilizing Military To Police Floyd Protests, Riots)

WATCH:

According to the memo, signed by White House physician Sean Conley, the president, now 73 years old, stands 6’3″ at a weight of 244 pounds.

“There has been no interval change to the President’s medical history,” he wrote. “Upon review of systems and physical exam, there were no findings of significance or changes to report.”

Conley does make note of POTUS’ “two week course of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), with zinc and vitamin D,” as a coronavirus preventative measure.

President Trump’s 2019 Physical Results by Christian on Scribd

President Trump’s 2019 Physical Results (Letter) by Christian on Scribd

Trump made an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland back in November of 2019, prompting questions regarding is health. His previous two yearly physicals were both announced ahead of time. At the time, the president said part of his physical took place during the trip and that the remainder would take place in January.

“I went for a physical and I came back. My wife said, ‘Darling are you okay? What’s wrong? Oh, they’re reporting you may have had a heart attack,'” he told reporters in November. “I went, I did a very routine, just a piece of it, the rest of it takes place in January, did a very routine physical. Visited the family, visited a couple of groups … I toured the hospital for a little while. I was out of there very quickly.”