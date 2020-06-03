Judge Rules Zion Williamson Must Answer Duke Eligibility And Illegal Benefit Questions

Former Duke basketball star Zion Williamson will have to answer questions about his time and eligibility with the Blue Devils.

Williamson is currently being sued by by Gina Ford and Prime Sports Marketing after terminating his deal, and he’s been accused of taking illegal benefits to play for the Blue Devils. Now, he’ll be required to answer questions on the topic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported the following Tuesday on the situation:

Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge David Miller ruled that Williamson will be required to answer interrogatories and requests for admissions from attorneys representing Gina Ford and Prime Sports Marketing, who are suing Williamson for $100 million for breaching their marketing agreement. Williamson’s attorneys are expected to file an appeal with Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal, arguing that an earlier federal case in North Carolina involving the same parties and claims has precedence.

I want to be crystal clear here. I hate Duke more than any of you do. The Blue Devils and the refs stole a ring right off of my finger in 2015.

Make no mistake about that. I can’t stand Duke. I respect Coach K and his accomplishments, but I hate Duke. It’s just that simple.

Having said that, I hope like hell Zion fights this to the bitter end. I couldn’t care less about whether or not he took illegal benefits in college.

Here’s a newsflash for everyone. Elite athletes have been taking benefits for years. Open your eyes. You’d have to be an idiot to think otherwise.

That’s the way it’s been for years and years, and it won’t end anytime soon.

I say that as someone who would love to watch Duke get hammered! Despite my hatred for the Blue Devils, I hate the NCAA even more.

For that reason, Zion should do whatever is necessary to not allow this lawsuit to tarnish his accomplishments in college.

On the court, we might be enemies. When it comes to this kind of nonsense, I ride with basketball players and football stars everywhere.

If they want to get paid, then they should.