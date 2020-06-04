Akiem Hicks Buries Mike Glennon When Trying To Make A Point About Colin Kaepernick

Chicago Bears player Akiem Hicks recently verbally murdered Mike Glennon when talking about Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has been in the news nonstop lately as kneeling in the NFL started getting debated again following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

According to Jason Lieser, Hicks was discussing Kaepernick’s anthem protesting ending his career, and said, “We signed Mike Glennon.”

Glennon infamously signed a $45 million deal with the Bears in 2017, and it ended in nothing short of disaster.

Akiem Hicks says it’s clear to him that Colin Kaepernick lost his career because of kneeing then drops a bomb in the middle of the conversation: “We signed Mike Glennon.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) June 3, 2020

Unsurprisingly, no backtrack from Akiem Hicks: “You heard that, huh? Yeah, I said that. It was a feeling.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) June 3, 2020

While Kaepernick remains out of the league, by the way, Mike Glennon has been signed THREE times since he left the Bears. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) June 3, 2020

Dude, I don’t know what Mike Glennon ever did to Akiem Hicks, but that was completely unnecessary. I’m not saying that from a standpoint of anger.

Not at all. It’s absolutely hilarious that he just torched Mike Glennon without hesitation, but there’s no need to dome shot a guy like that.

It’s not Mike Glennon’s fault Colin Kaepernick isn’t in the league. Glennon got himself paid, and that’s something all NFL players should cheer for.

Still, it’s hilarious that Hicks just buried a former teammate to prove a point about Kaepernick. I obviously don’t like Kaep, but this is so damn funny.

Also, the greatest part about Mike Glennon is the fact when North Carolina State was given a choice between him and Russell Wilson, the Wolfpack rode with Glennon. All-time moronic decision.