Arkansas Football Coach Sam Pittman Attends Protest After The Death Of George Floyd

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman recently attended a peaceful protest in Fayetteville.

Following the death of George Floyd, protests have broken out across America and many figures in the world of sports have participated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, you can add Pittman to the list. He attended a Tuesday night rally in the city he calls home.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman at last night’s Fayetteville protest. We talk to him at 1:30 today. #WPS https://t.co/FgWvxaSPy7 — Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) June 3, 2020

“I wanted to go. You can tweet about stuff, take a picture,” Pittman told the media, according to Pig Trail Nation. “But actions are strong and I felt like for me the best way to address the situation was to go be a part of what could be a solution.”

Pittman on protest “ I wanted to go. You can tweet about stuff, take a picture. But actions are strong and I felt like for me the best way to address the situation was to go be a part of what could be a solution.” — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) June 3, 2020

I told you all to get used to seeing more and more coaches doing this and I turned out to be 100% correct.

So far, we’ve had pretty much every coach speak out after the death of Floyd and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and WVU’s Neal Brown are two coaches who have attended rallies.

Strong WVU presence in today’s peaceful protest in downtown Morgantown: Oscar Tshiebwe, Gabe Osabuohien, Larry Harrison, Dante Stills, Jeffrey Pooler, John Flowers, Neal Brown among those in attendance: pic.twitter.com/G3DJ2mcv6W — Joe Brocato (@joebrowvm) June 2, 2020

Jim Harbaugh, sporting a maize and blue mask, took part in an anti-police brutality march in Ann Arbor this morning. (Story by @samgododge/ photo by @jenna_kieser) https://t.co/EA8GylePqv pic.twitter.com/PED0zerfn9 — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) June 2, 2020

Whether you like it or not, football coaches have a special role to play in the current situation unfolding in America.

They are the leaders of young men, mold young minds, and can lead by example when it comes to attending peaceful protests. Millions of fans in their respective states look to them for leadership.

They 100% need to be front and center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 1, 2020 at 3:08pm PDT

Hopefully, more and more coaches step up and lead from the front of the pack. When it comes to healing America, football coaches have a unique power that should be used.

Props to Pittman for showing people how to do it the right way.