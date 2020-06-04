Auburn Releases Incredible Video Of Football Coach Pat Dye Following His Death

Auburn recently dropped an incredible video of former football coach Pat Dye.

Dye passed away Monday at the age of 80 due to kidney failure. To say the world of college football lost a giant would be an understatement.

The man helped make the Tigers one of the most respected and feared programs in all of college football.

The man helped make the Tigers one of the most respected and feared programs in all of college football.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the football team released a video honoring their former coach, and this one is bound to pull at your heartstrings.

Give it a watch below.

Damn, I’d be lying if I said that one didn’t hit me hard emotionally. I’m not an SEC or Auburn guy at all.

In fact, I’m the exact opposite. I routinely shine a light on everything wrong with the conference. Yet iconic coaches simply transcend the normal level of hate in college football.

They’re giants in the sport, and they’re respected by even their biggest enemies. When the world of college football loses someone like Dye, it’s a tough pill to swallow.

Auburn coaching legend Pat Dye passed away Monday. Dye was hospitalized with a kidney issue. He tested positive for COVID-19. He had a 99-39-4 record and won four SEC titles at Auburn from 1981-92. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005 pic.twitter.com/jSbJYSRrbK — Auburn Gold Mine (@AUGoldMine) June 1, 2020

There’s no doubt Dye left his mark on the world of sports, and he will be missed. Rest easy, Coach.