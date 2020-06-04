Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F. Addresses ‘White Lives Matter’ Involvement

Former “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller addressed her involvement in a “White Lives Matter” photoshoot amid protests over George Floyd’s death.
Fuller shared photos from the protests Tuesday on her Instagram and used the caption to make her statement.
These images were sent to me by @barryclarrk of a protest that happened in my hometown Virginia Beach this past weekend. I’d first like to say, I have been a part of the problem. And for that I am sorry. Being naive, staying silent, or not educating ourselves of the ongoing racism in our country IS contributing to the problem. Period. I don’t want to be a part of the problem. I’ve taken time to educate myself, read, listen & although I can never fully grasp or understand I am willing to keep learning. This isn’t a trend. This is a societal problem that needs change. & hopefully I can use my platform as a way to educate and continue everyday to learn from others— The BLM movement has fought to create a world free of anti-Blackness, where every Black person has the social, economic, and political power to thrive. Understanding White Privilege: White privilege are benefits granted to those because the color of their skin; in other words, purely on the basis of our skin color doors are open to us that are not open to other people. Far too many of us who are closer in proximity to being white erroneously believe that we do not have to take the issues of systematic oppression seriously or don’t feel the need to speak up. So now we have a choice. We can continue to use unearned privilege to remain ignorant, or can put aside the color of our skin in order to see clearly and live differently. “Not to decide is to decide”—Harvey Cox Decide. Do better. Be better. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd WHAT WE CAN DO: 1. First and foremost; EDUCATE yourself. As I will continue to do everyday. 2. Pick up a book/tune into an audible to READ like White Fragility(one that I have started) or articles sourced on the internet. 3. WATCH a documentary. A good one I found on Netflix was “13th”; a microscopic insight to what the black community goes through 4. DONATE to organizations like Reclaim the Block linked: https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2 5. And take time to REFLECT. Something that I personally asked myself before deciding to post this “in what ways does my proximity to whiteness afford me privileges that are not extended to Black people?”
“I’d first like to say, I have been a part of the problem,” Fuller said. “And for that I am sorry. Being naive, staying silent, or not educating ourselves of the ongoing racism in our country IS contributing to the problem. Period.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F. Addresses ‘White Lives Matter’ Photo Scandal)
“I don’t want to be a part of the problem,” she added. “I’ve taken time to educate myself, read, listen & although I can never fully grasp or understand I am willing to keep learning. This isn’t a trend. This is a societal problem that needs change. & hopefully I can use my platform as a way to educate and continue everyday to learn from others.”
Fuller first came under fire for her involvement in a “White Lives Matter” photoshoot while her season of “The Bachelor” was airing. The t-shirts were sold to help raise money for a marlin conservation group.
Fuller first addressed the controversy after she was eliminated from the show in February.
“It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country,” she said at the time.