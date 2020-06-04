Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F. Addresses ‘White Lives Matter’ Involvement

Former “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller addressed her involvement in a “White Lives Matter” photoshoot amid protests over George Floyd’s death.

Fuller shared photos from the protests Tuesday on her Instagram and used the caption to make her statement.

“I’d first like to say, I have been a part of the problem,” Fuller said. “And for that I am sorry. Being naive, staying silent, or not educating ourselves of the ongoing racism in our country IS contributing to the problem. Period.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F. Addresses ‘White Lives Matter’ Photo Scandal)

“I don’t want to be a part of the problem,” she added. “I’ve taken time to educate myself, read, listen & although I can never fully grasp or understand I am willing to keep learning. This isn’t a trend. This is a societal problem that needs change. & hopefully I can use my platform as a way to educate and continue everyday to learn from others.”

Fuller first came under fire for her involvement in a “White Lives Matter” photoshoot while her season of “The Bachelor” was airing. The t-shirts were sold to help raise money for a marlin conservation group.

Fuller first addressed the controversy after she was eliminated from the show in February.

“It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country,” she said at the time.