Biden Leads Trump In Arizona, Fox News Poll Shows

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in Arizona by four points, according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

According to the poll, 46 percent of registered Arizona voters preferred the former vice president, compared to 42 percent who preferred Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

The four point spread falls one point outside of the poll’s margin of error, according to Fox News’ release.

ARIZONA WH’2020 poll (Fox News):

Biden 46

Trump 42 Trump 44 fav / 54 unfav

Biden 49 fav / 47 unfav Trump job 46 approve / 52 dis AZ SEN:

Mark Kelly 50

Sen. Martha McSally 37https://t.co/uyo0ERd6Zx — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) June 3, 2020



The poll, which surveyed just over 1,000 registered voters, also indicated Arizona voters’ openness to mail-in voting, with 66 percent of respondents indicating that they would prefer to vote “by mail or absentee.”

According to RealClearPolitics, which keeps rolling average of electoral polls for races across the country, Biden leads Trump in Arizona by just under three points. Trump won Arizona in 2016 by just over four points.

The poll is the latest to be released from Arizona, a state that has emerged as a competitive battleground for both the presidential election and several down-ballot races, including a senate race where the leading candidates from each party have collectively spent over $20 million to date. (RELATED: Mark Kelly Announces His Next Mission: US Senate Campaign In Arizona)

While Democrats and Republicans plan on spending heavily in the state up until the general election, Democrats have expressed confidence that they can win its 11 electoral votes come November.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.