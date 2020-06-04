Body Of Missing Mexican Congresswoman Anel Bueno Found

The body of Anel Bueno, the missing Mexican congresswoman who was abducted a month ago, was found on Wednesday.

Bueno was taken on April 29th in Ixtlahuacán, Colima while raising awareness about the coronavirus epidemic and preventive health measures, according to the New York Times. Colima has the highest rate of homicides in the entire country, per the United Nations Global Study on Homicide. (RELATED: US Navy Veteran Michael White Freed By Iran)

“We still don’t know the causes, just that there is someone in custody and there is already a statement about who was responsible,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a press conference obtained by the New York Times.

Bueno was abducted by armed men at a location 30 minutes away from the most dangerous town in Mexico, said the Guardian. The town of Tecomán is known for being a strategic position for drug cartels. Bueno’s body was found in a shallow, hidden grave.

Colima Governor José Ignacio Peralta said that the state security chief had resigned, per the New York Times. Political figures in Mexico have been targeted before as the mayor of Ixtlahuacán was killed in 2017. In July of 2019, the mayor of Manzanillo was shot at but escaped unharmed.

In 2017 Tecomán’s murder rate of a reported 172.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and over 100 clandestine cemeteries were found containing the bodies of those killed by drug cartels, per the Guardian.