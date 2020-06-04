Wild Video Shows Looters And Rioters Stealing 50+ Cars From California Dealership

Looters and rioters pillaged a car dealership during the recent civil unrest.

According to Motorious, more than 50 cars were jacked from a Dodge dealership in San Leandro, California following mass unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd dying. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. More than four dozen vehicles were taken! Not only that, but the criminals were so emboldened that they filmed themselves doing it!

You can watch some of the carnage unfold below.

How is this even possible? Seriously, how is it possible to jack 50 vehicles in a single run? I’m not sure I’d be capable of stealing one car.

These guys got their hands on dozens of them! Dozens!

Where were the police? Where were the authorities? Think about how much time you need in order to steal 50 cars.

It doesn’t even add up.

I feel so bad for the owner of that dealership. And before all of you morons start talking about how stuff is insured, I’m sure that doesn’t make him feel any better that his business was ransacked.

When people support the civil unrest and riots, this is the stuff that fires me up. Dozens of cars were stolen, and there’s not a cop in sight.

It’s absolutely pathetic something like this can happen in America.

Do better, folks! Do much better.

H/T: Barstool Sports