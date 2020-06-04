Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Multiple Miscarriages

Musician Carrie Underwood claimed she was “angry” at God after having multiple miscarriages.

Underwood talked about her faith throughout that time in her life during Wednesday’s episode of her new web series “Mike and Carrie: God & Country.”

“It sounds wrong when you say it, but, it’s one of those ‘bad things that happen to other people,’ you know what I mean?” Underwood said during the episode. “It’s not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with.”

“I had an honest conversation with God, and I told Him how I felt,” she continued. “I was hurt. I was a little angry and, of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator. And I told him we needed something. We needed to have a baby or not, ever, because I couldn’t keep going down that road anymore.” (RELATED: Carrie Underwood Says Family Hid In ‘Safe Room’ During ‘Scary’ Nashville Tornado)

Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher said he was “frustrated.”

“I was frustrated,” he said. “What’s the future look like, we don’t know. Are we going to adopt, are we going to… going through things in your mind.”

“I was just wrestling and probably the most honest I’d been with God,” Fisher continued. “And I heard, not audibly, but I sensed that God told me that we were going to have a son, and his name’s Jacob.”

The couple now shares two sons, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.