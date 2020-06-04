‘Defund The Police,’ Former Clinton Campaign Spokesman Says

The former press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign advocated for defunding the police on Wednesday amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

Brian Fallon Jr. was the press secretary for Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential run. He heads Demand Justice, a “progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts by advocating for reform and vigorously opposing extreme nominees,” according to its website.

Defund the police — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 4, 2020

The tweet came amid demonstrations over Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video of the incident shows. (RELATED: Reviewers Fawn Over Novel Where Hillary Never Marries Bill, Then Becomes President)

Fallon also retweeted an article titled “Defund Our Punishment Bureaucracy,” published by The American Prospect, saying that the single-policy issue capable of addressing the “emergencies” caused by coronavirus and protests of “unaccountable police” is the permanent decline of established policing and incarceration infrastructure.

I wrote about what it might look like—amid mass protest against lawless police violence and coming budget austerity—to take seriously abolitionist demands to defund our punishment bureaucracy, while supporting alternative systems that help people thrive. https://t.co/hjFnNZCxEe — Brian Highsmith (@bd_highsmith) June 2, 2020

Fallon previously worked as director of public affairs for the Department of Justice during the Obama administration. He also served as a top aide to Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.