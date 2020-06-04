Tony Dungy Defends Drew Brees, Says Shutting Down People You Disagree With ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

Legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy came to Drew Brees’ defense with some Thursday comments.

Brees apologized Thursday after saying he didn’t agree with protesting and kneeling during the national anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The moment Brees said the comments during an interview, I think most of us knew it was only a matter of time before he had to apologize.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Dungy wasn’t impressed by the mob shutting down Brees and thinks it’s okay for people to express their opinions. Dungy said the following during an interview with Pat McAfee:

He [Drew Brees] can’t be afraid to say that and we can’t be afraid to say ‘Ok, Drew, I don’t agree with you but let’s talk about this. Let’s sit down and talk about it’ We can’t just say anytime something happens I don’t agree with, ‘I’m done with that. I’m done with this person.’ That doesn’t make sense. We have to be better than that.

You can listen to his full comments below. Trust me when I say you’re going to want to hear it all.

“@drewbrees can’t be afraid to say that and we can’t be afraid to say ‘ok I don’t agree with you but let’s talk about this’ We can’t just say anytime something happens we don’t agree with ‘Hey I’m done with that and this person’ that doesn’t make sense” ~ @TonyDungy pic.twitter.com/pe0vYd5nzZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 4, 2020

Honestly, maybe we just need to make Tony Dungy the leader of America. That guy hits the nail on the head on a regular basis.

Instead of allowing emotions to dictate his attitude and decision-making process, he speaks from a common sense standpoint.

Last night was a very tough night in America. We need something to bring us together. We need empathy. We need to listen. And we need to care about each other. Even those we might disagree with. “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Romans 12:21 NIV pic.twitter.com/qduqDP2H0k — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) May 31, 2020

Even if you disagree with Drew Brees, which I find hard to do, there’s nothing wrong with the Saints quarterback stating he’s not for kneeling during the anthem.

You know who else holds that view? A substantial portion of Americans. It’s not a fringe belief. It’s a very mainstream view!

We need a lot more common sense like that brought to the table by Tony Dungy. He’s the definition of a class act and we could all learn a thing or two from him.