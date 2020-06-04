‘Where’s The Social Moral Leadership?’: ER Doctor Warns Of COVID-19 Outbreaks Due To Floyd Protests

Emergency room physician Dr. Jon Baugh joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to talk about the coronavirus pandemic and how the George Floyd protesters might increase the spread of the virus.

“So will we see an increase?” asked Baugh. “Absolutely, like you said, where’s the social moral leadership over this?”

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in major cities across the country to protest the death of George Floyd. Many have not been following social distancing guidelines, such as standing 6ft apart and wearing masks. (Here’s A List Of Media And Politicians Who Downplayed Violence And Looting.)

“So there are two ways I really think that physicians in particular are affected emotionally by this, we want to take care of people, we don’t want people to get sick by silly actions by not social distancing and ignoring the rules and the things that we know have helped,” said Baugh. “Also it pains us to see innocent individuals hurt or their livelihoods destroyed as well.”

He went on to discuss his thoughts on the possibility of a second coronavirus wave as states begin to reopen businesses.

Baugh is based in Saint George, Utah, and says he has been treating coronavirus patients.

WATCH:

