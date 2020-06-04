Dak Prescott Commits $1 Million To ‘Improve Our Police Training’ And ‘Address’ Racism

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is donating a ton of money to help improve police training.

Following the death of George Floyd, chaos has consumed America. Protests have erupted nationwide, many peaceful, but riots have broken out all over the place as well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

People from the world of sports have been stepping up, and now Prescott wants to get involved.

“I plan to take action and pledge $1,000,000 to improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country,” Prescott wrote Wednesday in a lengthy Instagram post.

You can read the entire thing below.

Obviously, I’m all for reforming the way we police, and I encourage everyone with a platform to get involved.

However, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little confused with Prescott’s donation. How does a private citizen dictate police training?

Who do you even donate your money to for that? Do you just write a check to the police department? How do you make sure your ideas are being followed?

It seems like a foolish thing to donate your money to. Police reform is going to have to be monitored and funded by the government at different levels.

I’m not sure how private citizens plan on doing it.

I applaud Prescott for wanting to get involved, but I’m not sure this will have much of an impact. I could be wrong.

We’ll have to wait and see, but I’m not confident this will get the job done.