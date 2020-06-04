Dan Mullen Says He Expects The Florida Gators To Go Undefeated In 2020

Florida Gators football coach Dan Mullen expects to go undefeated in 2020.

Mullen and the Gators have a ton of hype surrounding them entering the 2020 campaign. They're expected to be one of the best teams in the SEC. Mullen wants to crank things up to the next level by not losing a single game.

Mullen told Pat McAfee the following during a Wednesday interview, according to CBS Sports:

I expect us to go undefeated this year. I’m not guaranteeing it, because I’ll be honest with you, I have two national championship rings here at Florida and we didn’t go undefeated in either of those two seasons. We still won a national championship.

The good news for Florida is that their schedule isn’t too bad at all. There’s actually a very real chance they finish the regular season undefeated.

Their only two major games are against LSU and Georgia. If they walk out of those matchups with victories, then going undefeated through the regular season is very likely.

Of course, it’s college football, and it’s a wildly unpredictable sport. That’s what makes it so much fun.

Having said that, Florida is going to be a damn good football program in 2020. Kyle Trask is a rock-solid quarterback and Mullen is an elite coach. The Gators are primed for a huge year.

The question then becomes whether can they hang with whoever wins the SEC West when they likely meet them in the SEC title game.

We’ll have to wait and see, but I’m expecting huge things out of Mullen and the Gators in 2020!