Trump Lashes Out At ‘Defund The Police’ Campaign, Says A Vote For Him Means ‘More Money For Law Enforcement’

President Donald Trump aired grievances on Twitter against a growing movement to defund the police.

“The Radical Left Democrats new theme is ‘Defund the Police,'” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Remember that when you don’t want Crime, especially against you and your family. This is where Sleepy Joe is being dragged by the socialists. I am the complete opposite, more money for Law Enforcement! #LAWANDORDER”

The self-explanatory campaign emerged in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Its supporters look to reduce police department budgets across the nation and redirect those funds toward education, health care and other public programs. There is a petition associated with the campaign, as well.

“Policing and militarization overwhelmingly dominate the bulk of national and local budgets,” the petition reads. “In fact, police and military funding has increased every single year since 1973, and at the same time, funding for public health decreased every year, crystallized most recently when the Trump administration eliminated the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018, citing ‘costs.'”

“Vote no on all increases to police budgets,” the petition continues. “Vote yes to decrease police spending and budgets. Vote yes to increase spending on Health care, Education, and Community programs that keep us safe.”

Multiple celebrities have added their names to the petition, including Lizzo, John Legend and Megan Rapinoe.

Some left-wing politicos, including Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign press secretary, have echoed calls to cut police funding on social media.