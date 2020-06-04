Politics

Trump Lashes Out At ‘Defund The Police’ Campaign, Says A Vote For Him Means ‘More Money For Law Enforcement’

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump, with Attorney General William Barr, speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump's executive order could lead to attempts to punish companies such as Twitter and Google for attempting to point out factual inconsistencies in social media posts by politicians. (Photo by Doug MIlls-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump aired grievances on Twitter against a growing movement to defund the police.

“The Radical Left Democrats new theme is ‘Defund the Police,'” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Remember that when you don’t want Crime, especially against you and your family. This is where Sleepy Joe is being dragged by the socialists. I am the complete opposite, more money for Law Enforcement! #LAWANDORDER”

The self-explanatory campaign emerged in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Its supporters look to reduce police department budgets across the nation and redirect those funds toward education, health care and other public programs. There is a petition associated with the campaign, as well.

“Policing and militarization overwhelmingly dominate the bulk of national and local budgets,” the petition reads. “In fact, police and military funding has increased every single year since 1973, and at the same time, funding for public health decreased every year, crystallized most recently when the Trump administration eliminated the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018, citing ‘costs.'”

US President Donald Trump walks with US Attorney General William Barr (L), US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper (C), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley (R), and others from the White House to visit St. John's Church after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump was due to make a televised address to the nation on Monday after days of anti-racism protests against police brutality that have erupted into violence. The White House announced that the president would make remarks imminently after he has been criticized for not publicly addressing in the crisis in recent days. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Vote no on all increases to police budgets,” the petition continues. “Vote yes to decrease police spending and budgets. Vote yes to increase spending on Health care, Education, and Community programs that keep us safe.”

Multiple celebrities have added their names to the petition, including Lizzo, John Legend and Megan Rapinoe.

Some left-wing politicos, including Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign press secretary, have echoed calls to cut police funding on social media.