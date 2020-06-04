Drew Brees Apologizes For Saying He Doesn’t Support Kneeling During The National Anthem

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has apologized for saying he doesn’t support kneeling during the national anthem.

Brees blew up Wednesday all over social media after saying he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country” when talking about kneeling during the national anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who didn’t see it, you can watch below.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday,” Brees wrote in part in a Thursday morning Instagram post.

He further explained, “In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

You can read the full post below.

This is an absolute joke. It’s an absolute joke that Drew Brees is apologizing for sharing the same opinion he has shared before.

I guess thinking kneeling during the national anthem is unacceptable is no longer allowed in America.

If you have this opinion, the mob online will hunt you down, find you and mandate that you apologize.

What an absolute pathetic and disgraceful situation.

I’m honestly at a loss for words right now. Brees did nothing wrong, and he has nothing to apologize for. He said he doesn’t agree with anthem protesters, and it’s not something he believes in.

I didn’t realize that in 2020, you either agree with the mob or you get canceled.