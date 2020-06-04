‘Where Is Our Leader?’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Seems To Tear Into Lack Of Leadership From Donald Trump During Mass Civil Unrest

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson seemed to tear into President Donald Trump in a recent video.

Currently, civil unrest and protests have swept across America after the death of George Floyd, and The Rock isn't impressed with the leadership he's seeing.

The Hollywood star said the following in part in an Instagram video posted late Wednesday night:

Where are you? Where is our leader? Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard. Begging, pleading and praying for change. Where are you? Where is our compassionate leader?

You can watch the entire video below.

I think his comments sum up the situation very nicely. You can agree with all of it or you can agree with none of it, but I think we can all agree that we need some leadership right now.

Cities are getting literally torched, and it seems like nobody has any idea what to do. Is there any justification for allowing what has happened to unfold?

Our cities resemble war zones from movies.

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

I’ll be the first to admit that I have no idea how this situation is going to get solved. I have no problem admitting that. However, I’m damn sure the current format won’t work.

Allowing cities to burn and carnage spread all over the place is a recipe for disaster.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

Let’s start the healing process, and let’s end the chaos.