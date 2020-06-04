FOX College Football Ranks Trevor Lawrence As Best Quarterback In The Sport

More hype has been poured on Clemson star Trevor Lawrence headed into the 2020 college football season.

The Big Noon Kickoff crew for Fox College Football revealed their rankings for the best passers in the sport, and Lawrence came in first.

Number two? Well, you guessed it! That’d be Justin Fields out of Ohio State. Sam Ehlinger came in at third. You can see the full list below.

Another day goes by in the world of college football and the Lawrence vs. Fields debate rages as hard as ever.

Are we all used to it yet? We should be because it’s not going to slow down at all. Personally, I’m loving the debate.

Fields is the better athlete and Lawrence has a generational arm. Last season, the two met in the semi-finals and the Tigers came out with a win.

I think there’s a very real chance the Tigers and Buckeyes meet in the postseason again. We’re talking about the two best teams in America on paper.

Both of them are going to be awesome and their phenom quarterbacks are a major reason why.

As for Sam Ehlinger, it’s not a secret at all that I’m a fan of his. When talking about elite athletes and runners, you have to include him in the conversation.

If Tom Herman and the Longhorns don’t win a bunch of games this upcoming season with him, then the excuses are gone. Changes will have to come to Austin.

