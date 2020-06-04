‘Get On The Floor And Kiss My Shoe’: British Teens Arrested, Charged With Suspicion Of Racially Aggravated Offenses

Two teenagers were arrested on Thursday after a video emerged showing them apparently demanding a black teen kiss a shoe.

Kid on right has special needs whilst the bigman with airforce is known for chatting absolute shite. Firth. pic.twitter.com/dBQonwGPv2 — toby (@tobyevans003) June 3, 2020

The white male in the video was charged with suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and the white female was charged with suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Body Of Missing Mexican Congresswoman Anel Bueno Found)

The footage was filmed at the town cricket club in West Yorkshire, England, per BBC. The parents of one of the accused teenagers reportedly encouraged them to go to the police. The white male is 17 years old and the white female is 16 years old, reports BBC.

“We are supporting the victim and his family and working closely with local partner agencies as we conduct a full investigation into what has taken place,” Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, of Kirklees Police, told BBC. The town of Holmfirth, where the video took place, also increased police patrols.

In the video, the white teenager can be seen pushing the black teen after he says he won’t kiss his shoe.

“Get on the f***ing floor and kiss my bloodclaat shoe,” the white male insists in the video. The white female next to him repeatedly tells the black teenager to “get on the floor.”

Other teens can be heard laughing in the background.

“Kiss my fresh Air Force 1 shoe that I paid £120 for,” says the white male.