‘Glee’ Star Samantha Ware Reacts To Lea Michele’s Apology

“Glee” star Samantha Ware reacted to co-star Lea Michele’s apology after she called out the actress for making her life “a living hell” on the set of the show.

"Perceived," the 28-year-old actress tweeted in response to 33-year-old Michel's apology with a focus on the part in which she said, "specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them," according to Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on Jun 3, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

"Purcieved?" Ware added. "Purse? Open your purse??????????????"

It all comes following the “Scream Queens”star’s apology she issued on Instagram after Samantha slammed Michele over her response to George Floyd’s death when she tweeted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:03am PDT

Her former co-star then tweeted, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget.”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

“I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!'” she added, “amongst other traumatic microaggressions.”

As previously reported, Ware joined “Glee” in 2015, appearing in 11 episodes. It was her first TV project.

Since Samantha’s initial tweet, several other stars of the show have spoken out about Michele’s alleged behavior including, Heather Morris, who described Lea as “unpleasant.

However, one cast member, Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins, has come out in Michele’s defense.

“Lot of people r assuming that @LeaMichele mistreated me,” Theba tweeted. “Let me state it clearly that I was never mistreated by her.”

2/2 of us, specially in these troubled times. So, please be compassionate, careful & responsible before we accuse anyone of this horrible thing called racism. I love each & everyone of my fellow cast members from our great show @OfficialGLEEtv Be safe & be well. Much love — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) June 4, 2020

“And if some of the cast were treated badly then she has apologized for it which is wonderful,” he added. “But being called a racist is too heavy [and] unfair a burden 4 most … of us, specially in these troubled times.”

Iqbal continued, while noting for people to “please be compassionate, careful [and] responsible before we accuse anyone of this horrible thing called racism. I love each & everyone of my fellow cast members from our great show @OfficialGLEEtv Be safe [and] be well. Much love.”