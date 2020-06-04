REPORT: Green Bay Packers’ President And Team To Donate $250,000 Each To Wisconsin Organizations That Support Racial Equality

The Green Bay Packers and President Mark Murphy have committed to donating $250,000 each to social justice organizations in Wisconsin.

Murphy is working with the team to find organizations that focus on social justice and racial equality, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Packers are working with their players to make a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality. Packers’ president Mark Murphy and his wife Laurie, also are donating $250,000 to Wisconsin social justice groups. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2020

“Packers are working with their players to make a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality,” Schefter tweeted. “Packers’ president Mark Murphy and his wife Laurie, also are donating $250,000 to Wisconsin social justice groups.” (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Responds To The Death Of George Floyd)

The donation comes after the team shared a video on social media where they reacted to the death of George Floyd.

Enough is enough. It’s time for change. pic.twitter.com/AS7wP9qz2x — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2020

“Enough is enough,” the team captioned the video. “It’s time for change.”

“We ask that you commit to listening with an open heart,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in the video.

As previously reported, Floyd died while in custody of the Minnesota Police Department. Video footage filmed by bystanders shows now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for roughly nine minutes.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder in the 3rd degree and manslaughter.

Floyd’s death sparked protests and riots in cities across America.