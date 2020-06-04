Ivanka Trump To Be Commencement Speaker At WSU Tech’s Virtual Graduation

Ivanka Trump will be the 2020 commencement speaker this Saturday for WSU Tech’s virtual graduation ceremony.

“It’s an honor to virtually address the more than 750 graduates of WSU Tech,” the first daughter shared, per a White House release obtained by The Daily Caller on Thursday. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Ivanka Trump will be a featured speaker at WSU Tech’s virtual commencement. She and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the National Center for Aviation Training Center campus last fall https://t.co/lsi041Zvxk — The Sunflower (@sunflowernews) June 4, 2020

“The relevant and in-demand training they have obtained is critical to rebuilding our economy for the long-term,” she added. “Especially during these difficult times, we must recognize and celebrate each graduates’ hard work and dedication – it is their skills and talent that will help propel America into a brighter and more prosperous future.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Excerpts from Ivanka‘s speech focused on the current pandemic and the challenges the new graduates will face.

“You commence at a moment unlike any other. America and the world are battling a terrible pandemic. Our entire society is engaged in a national endeavor to defeat the virus, protect our fellow citizens, and open up America again to rebuild our economy and take care of the safety and well-being of our people. You are a wartime graduate. Amidst the uncertainty, your training at WSU-Tech has prepared you for exactly this moment.” “When I came to your campus last fall, I learned your mantra: “building success with your own hands. In this graduating class are men and women who can run an assembly line, build a field hospital, police our communities, respond to emergencies, keep America connected through internet and phones, care for our senior citizens and our most vulnerable patients, use 3D printers to make medical equipment, draw blood to save lives – and so many other essential services during this time. “

People can catch the first daughter’s speech live on Saturday on the college’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wsutech.official or by visiting www.wsutech.edu/graduation.

The speech, which was was pre-recorded in mid-May, is Ivanka’s first commencement speech.