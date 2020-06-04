Kanye West Donates $2 Million To Families Of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery And Breonna Taylor

Kanye West has made a donation of $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, per the rapper’s representative.

The 42-year-old rapper's rep told CNN in a piece published Thursday that West's donation includes paying for the legal fees of Arbery and Taylor's families.

The donation also includes helping black-owned businesses in Chicago and other cities in crisis with financial contributions.

The "Flashing Lights" hitmaker's rep explained that he has also set up a 529 education plan to completely cover college tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd.

West's donation comes following days of protests and riots across the country following Floyd's death while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

As previously reported, it was announced on Wednesday that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s charges had been elevated to second-degree murder. The other three officers are being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Arbery is the black man who was fatally shot in Georgia while out for jog this February. Three men have been arrested in his the case related to his death, per the report.

Taylor was an EMT, shot and killed in March when three officers entered her Kentucky apartment by force. There is an open investigation into her death.