Knife Attack At Kindergarten In China Leaves Dozens Wounded

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Varun Hukeri Reporter
At least 39 people at a kindergarten in southern China were attacked by a school security guard Thursday. Local authorities in the city of Wuzhou, located in Guangxi province’s Cangwu county, said the security guard was armed with a knife, injuring 37 students and two adults.

Chinese state media outlet CCTV reported that the attacker, referred to as Li, had been detained and a police investigation was underway, according to the Associated Press. It was also reported that three people had been seriously injured, including the headmaster of the primary school, another security guard, and a student.

This picture taken on December 18, 2012 shows students and a teacher (2nd R) trying to stop an attacker (R) during a drill on a mock attack at a primary school in Jinan, in eastern China's Shandong province. The drill came four days after a knife-wielding attacker stabbed 22 students at a primary school in the central Chinese province of Henan on December 14 in the latest in a series of assaults. China has seen several violent attacks against children over the past two years, including a spate of five incidents in 2010 which killed 15 children and two adults and wounded more than 80. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Students and a teacher practice a drill of a mock knife attack at a primary school in Jinan (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

The incident is the latest in a series of deadly attacks that have taken place at schools in China over the past several years. A man with a knife attacked students in Shaanxi province’s Mizhi county in April 2018, killing seven and injuring twelve schoolchildren. Later that year, an attack committed in October by a knife-wielding woman in the city of Chongqing left 14 children injured.

Government and law enforcement authorities across China have mainly blamed these attacks on people bearing grudges or people with mental illnesses. (RELATED: Get A Load Of This Chinese PSA On How To Avoid A Knife Attack)

CCTV reported Thursday that the Wuzhou municipal government had ordered a city-wide investigation to prevent further attacks from happening. Local authorities also mentioned that a work leadership group had been established by the mayor, consisting of medical, accident prevention, and psychological counseling teams.