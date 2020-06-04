Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood And More Country Stars Honor Frontline Workers During Coronavirus

Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and more country stars took time out to honor frontline workers during the pandemic.

In a special that aired on CMT called, "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special" some of the biggest country stars performed songs from their homes to honor those who have done so much to make a difference during the coronavirus outbreak, per People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

The caption from the network about the show that aired Wednesday night read, "We've spent the last 6 weeks preparing a powerful and uplifting show for you all. We haven't promoted it much the last few days because there are many other voices and events that need to be heard right now, but our show airs tonight at 8/7c."

“If you’re in need of music to inspire and uplift, we hope you’ll tune in,” CMT added.

During the show, Little Big Town performed their rendition of the song “Bluebird” to kick off the night, with Thomas Rhett singing “Be A Light”

The special not only focused on the heroes working on the frontlines, but also those in education, food industry, delivery services, military and first responders among others who have made a difference during COVID-19 outbreak.

At one point, Underwood, who has family members who are teachers, honored those have gone above and beyond as education transferred to online during the pandemic.

“There was no playbook for this,” the 37-year-old country singer shared as she highlighted seven standout educators.”There was no lesson plan.”

Later, Kelsea Ballerini performed “You’ve Got a Friend” while Lambert sang from her porch an acoustic version of “Bluebird.”

At the end, Kane Brown closed out the show with the song, “Stand By Me.”