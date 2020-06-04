Spanish Porn Star Arrested For Manslaughter After Man Dies From Ingesting Toad Venom

A Spanish porn star has been arrested on manslaughter charges after a man died during a spiritual ritual that involved toad venom.

Nacho Vidal, 46, was arrested last week in Spain for his alleged involvement in the death of fashion photographer Jose Luis Abad, according to a report published Thursday by Fox News.

Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal, who likes to advertise his aromatic candles shaped like male genitalia on Twitter, has been arrested on manslaughter charges following a man’s death during a mystic ritual in which he inhaled psychedelic toad venom @AFP https://t.co/csPGMAnQOq — Hazel Ward (@WardieJerusalem) June 3, 2020



“The police operation began following the victim’s death during the celebration of a mystic ritual based on the inhalation of venom of the bufo alvarius toad,” police said in a statement.

Abad died after ingesting venom from the Colorado River toad amid a spiritual ritual. A 11-year-long investigation conducted by police showed the ritual was advertised as having health benefits. (RELATED: Porn Star Jessica Jaymes’ Cause Of Death Revealed)

The adult film star has reportedly discussed the toad venom in past YouTube videos, according to El Pais.

Photographer died from psychedelic toad vapour at home of Spanish porn star https://t.co/oDqH6KXepB — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 4, 2020



Investigators claimed the toad venom posed a “serious health risk” to people looking for help on “illnesses or addictions.”

Authorities believe Abad inhaled the toad venom during a ritual that took place at Vidal’s home, according to reports. Vidal was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and violation of public health laws.

Vidal is “very upset” by Abad’s death, but maintained the photographer took the venom “completely voluntary,” according to a statement made by Vidal’s lawyer to La Vanguardia.