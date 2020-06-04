O.J. Simpson Addresses The State Of Policing In America, Says Good Cops Have To Report Bad Ones

O.J. Simpson dropped a Wednesday night Twitter video addressing policing in America and it’s surprisingly refreshing.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, there has been mass civil unrest across America. While there have been peaceful protests, there has also been incredible amounts of destruction and violence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

The Juice, who beat the most famous murder case in the past 100 years, thinks police who feel like they’re being targeted by the whole country might now know what it feels like to be black.

Furthermore, he encouraged police to hold each other accountable, stating, “the good policemen got to start reporting the bad policemen.”

You can watch his full comments below.

First off, I still can’t believe how on-point Simpson’s Twitter page has been over the past three months. Whether it’s coronavirus or the riots, Simpson has been very rational.

I don’t think anyone who has a brain thinks most cops are bad. They’re obviously not, but there’s also no question there are some bad apples out there. They must be held accountable.

Also, I feel like I’m obligated to point out that Simpson was accused of killing two people! He went to trial after being charged with killing Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, and he was acquitted on all counts.

Imagine telling someone back in the 1990s that there’d be riots unfolding in America, and O.J. Simpson would be out here talking about policing the police! Life sure comes at you fast.

You know things have gone off the rails when O.J. Simpson is out here making more sense than most during this national crisis.