POLL: 94.9% Of People Think Colin Kaepernick Will Never Play In The NFL Again

The vast majority of people think Colin Kaepernick will never play in the NFL again.

Following the horrific death of George Floyd in Minnesota, kneeling in the NFL has become a major point of debate again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Given that fact, I asked people on Twitter if they thought the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who infamously led the protests, would play in the NFL again.

Folks, the results weren’t close at all. Of the 4,448 voters, 94.9% voted that Kaepernick won’t ever play again.

Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL again? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 3, 2020

Yeah, this is more or less how I expected this poll to shake out when it was all said and done. Kaep’s time in the NFL is over.

I don’t care how many people try to change history, but kneeling isn’t the sole reason why Kaepernick isn’t in the NFL.

His play simply wasn’t good enough by the end of his career to justify the circus he brought with him. The NFL teams are focused on winning.

They’re not interested in becoming a political sideshow.

Also, Kaepernick could have gone to the CFL and torn it up if he was still the elite quarterback all his supporters seem to think he is.

Instead, he decided to paint himself as a victim and martyr. At the end of the day, he made his decisions, and he’s never going to play in the NFL again.

It’s over and that’s the reality of the situation.