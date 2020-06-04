REPORT: NBA Draft Will Be Held October 15

The NBA draft will reportedly take place in October.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the date of the draft is slated to be October 15. It’s been pushed back because league play has been suspended because of coronavirus. It generally happens in the summer (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA has set an August 25 Draft Lottery and October 15 Draft, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020

As of right now, the NBA finals are scheduled to finish October 12 if the series has to go a full seven games.

ESPN Sources: As the NBA models a 22-team format for a July 31 resumption in Orlando, the proposed timeline for teams as the last possible date for an NBA Finals Game 7: October 12. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2020

While I’m not the biggest NBA fan on the planet, I do appreciate the fact the league is returning at the end of July.

Americans are having a tough time right now, and we need something to unite all of us. That’s something sports can get done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Mar 21, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT

The biggest question now is what happens with future seasons. Does the NBA just stick with this timeline? Do they rush into another season?

All I know is they can’t compete with the NFL and college, which is what will happen when the finals are played in October.

The league simply can’t afford to do that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Jan 12, 2020 at 12:08am PST

However, they have some time to figure that out. For right now, we can just celebrate knowing the NBA is almost back!