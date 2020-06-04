REPORT: Two Officers Shot, Another Stabbed In Brooklyn

Two New York city police officers were shot and one was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect Wednesday night in Brooklyn, according to multiple reports.

The attack occurred when a suspect approached and stabbed a police officer in the neck near Church Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, according to the New York Post. The suspect then reportedly struggled with a responding officer for his gun, and the gun went off, striking one officer in the finger and another in the arm.

Another responding officer then allegedly fired on and struck the suspect.

“Two police officers were just shot within the confines of the 70th precinct. Please join me in praying for their recovery. I will update as I hear more,” New York City Council Member Chaim Deutsch said in a tweet Wednesday night.

The officers were taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the New York Post. The suspect was taken into custody and is reportedly in critical condition.

The attack comes as protests and riots have swept across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, was arrested and charged Friday with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. His murder charge was elevated to second-degree murder Wednesday, and three officers involved were also charged.

A freelancer for The New Republic said police told him the attack was not related to protests. The protesters were not near the site of the attack, according to the New York Post.

70th Precinct police engaged in an incident May 30 with protestors that outraged activists. Police cars drove at high speed through the area as protesters gathered.

While there are peaceful protests all throughout the country, Floyd’s death has resulted in the looting and burning of buildings in Minneapolis and other major cities, as well as physical violence.

New York City has been an epicenter for the unrest. The NYPD said more than 700 people were arrested Monday for the riots, according to Fox News. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Democractic New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio’s response to the riots “a disgrace” and talked about “displacing the mayor” and taking over his duties. (RELATED: Retired St. Louis Police Captain Found Shot Dead Outside Looted Store)

(This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available…)