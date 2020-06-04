Romney Extols ‘Stunning And Powerful’ Mattis Response After Trump Broadside

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney praised former Secretary of Defense General James Mattis for his “stunning and powerful” critique of President Donald Trump’s response to protests over the death of George Floyd.

“General Mattis’ letter was stunning and powerful.” Romney told reporters outside a GOP luncheon on Thursday. “General Mattis is a man of extraordinary sacrifice. He’s an American patriot. He’s an individual whose judgment I respect, and I think the world of him.” (RELATED: James Mattis Denounces Trump’s ‘Path’ — Former Defense Sec. ‘Angry And Appalled’ By Response To Protests)

“If I ever had to choose somebody to be in a foxhole with, it would be with General Mattis. What a wonderful, wonderful man.”

Romney outside Senate GOP lunch on Capitol Hill: “General Mattis’ letter was stunning and powerful. General Mattis is a man of extraordinary sacrifice. He’s an American patriot. He’s an individual whose judgment I respect, and I think the world of him.” pic.twitter.com/NHXyquyMRH — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 4, 2020

Mattis, who served as Trump’s Secretary of Defense for two years, called the president’s promise to send the military units into cities if governors to do not disperse protests using the National Guard “ … a mockery of our Constitution.” He also added that the Trump is the first president who “does not even pretend to try” to unite the country.

“Instead he tries to divide us,” Mattis said in a statement to the Atlantic. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

Hours later Trump responded by saying he had the “the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General.”