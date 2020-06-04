‘You’ve Gone Completely Mad’: Interview Between Piers Morgan, Rudy Giuliani Goes Off The Rails

An interview between “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan and former Republican New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani turned heated Thursday morning as Morgan and Giuliani traded personal insults.

Giuliani called Morgan a “failed journalist,” while Morgan called the former mayor “deranged,” as the two clashed over President Donald Trump’s response to riots occurring in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: ‘It Wasn’t Racist’: Rudy Giuliani Takes Aim At Bloomberg Over Stop And Frisk)

“You sound completely barking mad,” Morgan said. “You’ve lost the flock. You’ve lost the flock and it’s sad to see.”

Giuliani responded by bringing up Morgan’s 2014 firing from CNN, telling him he “f***** up.”

“You’re the one who got thrown off of television here,” Giuliani said. “I know what happened to your show, Piers. I remember the mistakes you made, and I remember how you f***** up.”

Morgan then told the former mayor that he’s gone “completely mad.”

“When I used to interview you, you were an intelligent, reasonable man, and you’ve gone completely mad, and you sound deranged. You’re abusive, and it’s really sad to see what’s happened to you,” Morgan said.

Morgan went on to say that Giuliani “was somebody he used to admire,” before the personal insults between the two men resumed. (RELATED: ‘You Give An Inch, They Take A Mile’: Rudy Giuliani Says Letting A Police Precinct Fall Opened Floodgates For Riots)

“You’ve come on here, you’ve been rude and abusive, you sound unhinged, you’ve been using profanity, and you were somebody I used to admire Rudy,” Morgan said.

Morgan has touted his friendship with Trump since winning “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008, but recently became a critic of the president’s over his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Giuliani has been a staunch supporter of Trump since the 2016 presidential election, and currently serves as Trump’s attorney, frequently making television appearances to defend the president.