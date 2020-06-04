Senate Democrats Silent When Asked If They Would Consider Legislation Labeling Antifa A Terrorist Organization

Every Democrat in the Senate has refused to acknowledge the violence caused by antifa throughout the protests and riots that have occurred since the death of George Floyd.

The Daily Caller contacted every Senate Democrat asking if they would consider legislation to label the group a terrorist organization. Each office was given over 24 hours to respond to the question. The group has been participating in riots since Floyd died while in police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over eight minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. would officially designate antifa as a terrorist organization, as they have been responsible for violence at dozens of protests since he took office. In 2019, Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Bill Cassidy introduced legislation to label antifa a terrorist organization.

When the Daily Caller asked Cruz about Democrats’ silence on antifa’s violence and his legislation, Cruz responded by saying: “It’s disgraceful that not a single Democrat has the courage to acknowledge an obvious fact: that Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization. Antifa members are rioting and looting in cities all across the United States, and every Democrat pretending otherwise is grossly violating his or her obligation to serve the people of this county. We need to stop the violence, end the riots, keep people safe, and call out Antifa members for the terrorists they are.”

Cruz also blasted antifa after Senate Republicans’ weekly Tuesday lunch, saying “Let’s be clear, these Antifa protesters that are organizing these acts of terror, among other things, they are behaving in a profoundly racist manner,” also adding that he was “glad the president yesterday led by going to St. John’s Church,” which was set on fire by rioters Monday. “It was important for the president to be there and say we will not be cowed by terrorists.”

Here Are All The Senate Democrats Who Have Refused To Comment On Antifa’s Violence:

Tammy Baldwin

Michael Bennet

Richard Blumenthal

Cory Booker

Sherrod Brown

Maria Cantwell

Ben Cardin

Tom Carper

Bob Casey

Chris Coons

Catherine Cortez Masto

Tammy Duckworth

Dick Durbin

Dianne Feinstein

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

Maggie Hassan

Martin Heinrich

Mazie Hirono

Doug Jones

Tim Kaine

Amy Klobuchar

Patrick Leahy

Joe Manchin

Ed Markey

Bob Menendez

Jeff Merkley

Chris Murphy

Patty Murray

Gary Peters

Jack Reed

Jacky Rosen

Brian Schatz

Chuck Schumer

Jeanne Shaheen

Krysten Sinema

Tina Smith

Debbie Stabenow

Jon Tester

Tom Udall

Chris Van Hollen

Mark Warner

Elizabeth Warren

Sheldon Whitehouse

Ron Wyden

Independent Sen. Angus King

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a co-sponsor of the legislation, told the Daily Caller she doubts Democrats will sign on despite the ongoing violence. (RELATED: US Will Designate Antifa As A Terrorist Organization, President Trump Says)

On a phone call Wednesday, the Daily Caller asked Loeffler about her legislation and if she thought it had a chance of getting any support from Democrats to which she responded by saying, “I don’t believe so. I don’t think that will happen at all.” (RELATED: Antifa Protestor Punches Man During Facebook Live At ‘Unite The Right’ Rally And Chant Anti-American Slogans [VIDEO])

When asked if she thinks a single Democrat would even consider her legislation she said: “I would hope that they would because what we need to do is protect the rights of those who want to peacefully protest, and this chaos and violence and the loss of life, two officers, is preventing peaceful protests and those voices being heard, so I hope there would be Democrats that would champion the right of peaceful protests.” (RELATED: Antifa Members Smash Windows Of US Marine Corps Recruiting Office In Violent Berkeley Protest)

Police across the country are planning for another night of protests Thursday.