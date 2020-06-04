It’s A Great Time To Watch Season 1 Of ‘True Detective’ On HBO

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the perfect time to watch season one of “True Detective” on HBO.

Right now, we're starting to come out of coronavirus isolation, but that doesn't mean we're done watching shows and movies just yet.

I can’t recommend the hit murder mystery series with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson enough. It’s absolutely incredible.

When it comes to the plot, writing, acting, dialogue, darkness, cinematography and everything else, “True Detective” achieved something we rarely ever see on TV.

There was a single tracking shot that lasted several minutes!

It’s not a secret that I’m a huge fan of Matthew McConaughey. I also like Harrelson. Out of all the stuff I’ve ever seen McConaughey in, there’s no question that “True Detective” is by far and away the best.

Not only is the mystery/thriller series bound to keep you guessing, but it might also keep you up at night.

We’re talking about a show that’ll mess with your mind, emotions and keep you on the edge of your seat at all times.

If you’re looking for something to watch, I suggest season one of “True Detective.” Just be aware that there’s a darkness tied to this show unlike what you’re probably used to.

It’s certainly not for the faint of heart.

So, what are you waiting for? Fire it up immediately on HBO!