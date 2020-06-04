Trump Campaign, RNC To Resume In-Person Campaigning Next Week

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee will resume in-person campaigning next week, ABC News reported Thursday.

The Trump campaign and RNC had both eliminated in-person campaigning in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Campaign staff will still listen to local distancing guidelines and wear masks when meeting with voters door-to-door, ABC reported.

“Starting next week, Trump Victory field teams will resume in person volunteer activities and campaigning where states allow. Just as Trump Victory was able to transition to virtual campaigning in less than 24 hours, our teams across the country will seamlessly adapt again just as efficiently,” RNC National Press Secretary Mandi Merritt told ABC News. (RELATED: Twitter Says It Will Not Remove Trump’s Tweets About Scarborough’s Dead Intern)

The Trump administration has for months prioritized reopening the U.S. economy. Trump most recently clashed with Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper over the RNC’s plans to host the Republican National Convention in the state.

Trump said he would move the convention if Cooper didn’t let Republicans pack a stadium for the event, a move some experts say would be “grossly irresponsible.” Cooper is standing his ground so far, saying Tuesday his state was “very unlikely” to meet Republicans’ demands. (RELATED: North Carolina Gov. Cooper Stands Ground On Hosting Republican National Convention)

Both Trump and vice president Joe Biden’s campaigns have made unprecedented efforts to begin spreading their messages digitally amid the pandemic. Biden’s campaign has made no announcement of returning to in-person campaigning as of yet.