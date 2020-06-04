Social Media Platforms Are Removing Posts From Users Who Kneel On Friends’ Necks To Mock Floyd’s Death

Social media companies have begun removing posts from people who photograph themselves kneeling on a friend’s necks similar to the manner in which George Floyd died in police custody, according to news reports.

Facebook has removed photos associated with an online viral challenge called the “George Floyd Challenge,” The New York Post reported Wednesday.

The posts associated shows people with their knees on someone else’s neck, according to The New York Post, similar to how Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes May 25, as shown a video recording of the incident.

Three teens have been arrested as part of hate crime investigations in the United Kingdom earlier for posting images as part of the challenge, The New York Post reported.

LATEST NEWS: White teens start disgusting ‘George Floyd Challenge’ on social media by posing for photos while kneeling on their friends’ necks. The participants, who are mostly male, are seen smiling in the photos showing them kneeling down on their friend’s necks. pic.twitter.com/pTJlBftkQW — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) June 3, 2020

“We are aware, and are removing these posts for violating our Community Standards,” a Facebook spokesperson told The New York Post, adding that the accounts are “encouraging participation in a high-risk viral challenge.”

Twitter has also removed photos mimicking Floyd’s death. (RELATED: George Floyd Autopsy Shows ‘Fentanyl Intoxication’ And ‘Recent Methamphetamine Use’)

“We’re taking action [against] tweets encouraging or promoting this as well as tweets that condone or justify this behavior,” a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider Wednesday, adding that the images violate the platform’s policies against abusive behavior.

Twitter has also placed a label on tweets denouncing the online challenge, according to the spokesperson. Twitter confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the company has started removing the posts with the photos as part of the challenge.

Demonstrations sprang up following Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin and three other police officers on the scene were immediately fired after the incident, and Chauvin faces charges of manslaughter and 2nd degree murder. The other three officers also face charges.

Facebook has not responded to the DCNF’s request for comment about the posts.

