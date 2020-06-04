Twitter Founder Will Donate $3 Million To Colin Kaepernick’s Activist Group

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Thursday morning he will donate $3 million to the activist group Know Your Rights Camp founded by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"$3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7's @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders," Dorsey tweeted.

According to Kaepernick, starting Wednesday the group will expand their legal defense initiative to provide assistance for individuals protesting the death of George Floyd across the country. The Know Your Rights Camp is also involved in helping minority communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by the coroanvirus pandemic.

Kaepernick said in a tweet Wednesday, “Thx to your support we’ve expanded the @yourrightscamp legal defense initiative nationally to defend arrested Freedom Fighters. We’re also working to file civil rights cases against police for their terroristic acts. Keep fighting back!”

Dorsey’s donation are apart of his “start small grants” initiative that he launched back in April to provide $1 billion in relief for the coronavirus and other humanitarian causes. According to Forbes, the Twitter founder has a real time net worth of $5.3 billion.