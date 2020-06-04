YouTuber Jake Paul Charged With Trespassing After Being Identified As ‘A Participant In The Riot’

YouTube star Jake Paul has been charged with trespassing after police say he was identified as a “participant in the riot” following George Floyd’s death.

The 23-year-old Hollywood star filmed looting taking place last month at the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Arizona and on Thursday the Scottsdale Police Department announced the star had been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, per NBC News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Jun 4, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

A statement from the Scottsdale Police department about the arrest said that it “received hundreds of tips and videos identifying” Paul as “a participant in the riot.” (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police,” the statement went on. “Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed.”

YouTube star Jake Paul and his friends were caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall last night amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 31, 2020

It all comes after video surfaced on social media of Jake outside and later inside the mall after it had closed as people in the clip are seen looting, per TMZ.

Paul is not seen taking anything, but he’s video taping the whole thing.

The YouTube star later issued a statement after videos circulated on the internet and said he didn’t do any looting.

The police department’s Public Information officer, Sgt. Ben Hoster, told the outlet that Jake was issued a summons to appear in court in July.