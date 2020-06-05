REPORT: Alexandria Woman Shot At Police, Barricaded Herself In Her Apartment

Police in Alexandria, Virginia were shot at by a woman who barricaded herself in her fourth-floor apartment, Alx Now reported Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a domestic violence report at 9:23 a.m. when neighbors heard a man and a woman arguing at the Notch 8 apartments in Alexandria. Upon arriving at the apartment room’s door, police were shot at and called for backup, according to Alx Now.

Residents told Alx Now that they heard “an explosion” and multiple shots from the fourth floor of the building. (RELATED: Coronavirus Reportedly Pushing Gun And Ammo Sales Skyward)

BARRICADE :: APD is working a barricade situation in the 2900 block of Main Line Blvd. Those in the immediate area of concern have been informed by Officers to stay in place. There are numerous road closures, please avoid the area and stay alert for direction. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 5, 2020

The woman barricaded herself in the apartment and a hostage negotiation team was trying to communicate with her as of 2:45 p.m.

“It’s still an active incident,”Alexandria Police spokesman Lt. Courtney Ballantine told the Daily Caller. “We don’t believe it’s a hostage situation, it’s a barricade situation.”

Ballantine added that there were no injuries among the officers who were fired at.

Residents are being told to avoid the area. At time of publication, firefighters and paramedics are standing by as a precaution.

ASO and @AlexandriaVAFD are on scene and assisting APD in response to barricade situation on Main Line Blvd. Please avoid area and continue to follow @AlexandriaVAPD for updates. pic.twitter.com/7P2RTZg7dF — Alexandria Sheriff (@AlexVASheriff) June 5, 2020

Residents of the Notch 8 apartment building received an email at 2:30 p.m. requiring residents to shelter in place until further notice and prohibiting them from entering or leaving the building, a building resident told the Caller.

The resident said there was “lots of screaming and shouting” and stomping that could be heard from the fourth floor.

“All road closures are still in place, and we’re putting messaging out for any resident that is returning to the building that they respond to a different location now, and the folks that are in the building should stay in place or have been evacuated,” Ballantine said.