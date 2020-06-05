Billie Eilish Says She Wears Baggy Clothing Because She Doesn’t Want People To Judge Her Body

Musician Billie Eilish claimed she wears baggy clothing because she doesn’t want people to judge her body.

Eilish opened up about body image in an interview published Thursday by GQ.

“Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired,” Eilish said. “My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody.”

“I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys — I mean anyone, everyone — judging it, or the size of it,” she added.

Eilish might not be dressed in baggy clothing forever.

“But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before,” Eilish told the outlet.

“Well, I do that and suddenly my boobs are trending on Twitter. Which is fine — that s–t looks good,” she added.

The discussion about body image comes after Eilish shocked fans by sharing photos in a bathing suit in January.