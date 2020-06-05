Detroit Lions Will Start Opening Team Facilities June 10

The Detroit Lions will open team facilities starting next week.

According to a Friday release from the team, facilities will start opening up June 10 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s no firm date yet for when players will return to the field, but it’s the first step in a long series of steps to the NFL having games in the fall.

I know that this doesn’t guarantee very much, and we’re still a very far way off from Matthew Stafford slinging the rock.

I totally understand that, and I definitely recognize the situation we’re in. Trust me, I recognize it more than most.

Having said that, it’s okay to celebrate the small victories, and that’s exactly what this is. After all, we’ve been in quarantine for nearly three months.

We’ve all been putting in the work, getting the reps and doing what must be done in order to win the war against coronavirus.

Now, we’re turning a corner, and we’re ready for football to start back up.

I can’t wait for the first game of the season, and I know most of you feel the exact same. It might be the most celebrated season in league history, and I don’t blame people at all for feeling that way.