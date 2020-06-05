Drew Brees Posts Another Apology, Wants People To See In His ‘Eyes’ How ‘Sorry’ He Is

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has issued another apology over his national anthem comments.

During a Wednesday interview with Yahoo, the legendary quarterback said he didn’t support kneeling during the anthem and talked about his grandfathers being in the military. His comments were incredibly moderate and tons of football fans agree with standing for the anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Naturally, the year is 2020, and he was quickly made to bend the knee to the social media mob and apologize.

Well, apparently, one apology just isn’t enough! The Super Bowl champion released an apology video Thursday, and captioned it in part, “I’m sorry it has taken this long to act and to participate in a meaningful way but I am your ally in this fight.”

He also said he wanted people to look into his “eyes” to see how “sorry” he is. Watch and listen to his full comments below.

This is honestly just getting painful to watch. There wasn’t a need to issue the first apology. Now, Brees has issued a second one.

Why are we doing this? Why is the mob coming for a man who has been a shining beacon of goodness in his community? I understand we’re in a tough place as a nation right now in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, but coming for Drew Brees over his anthem stance is absurd.

WOW MAN!! ????????‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of ???????? and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

Thinking you should stand for the anthem and that not doing so is disrespectful isn’t some fringe thought. It’s a thought shared by millions of Americans!

Yet, Drew Brees is being treated like he’s some fringe actor with insane views. He should never have issued the first apology and he damn sure shouldn’t have issued the second one.

One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with. He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

Of course, he has a lot of money on the line, and I understand him wanting to protect it. At the end of the day, it’s sad to see we’re now at a place in America where having an opinion shared by millions requires an apology.