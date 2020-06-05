Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Apologizes For Using N-Word

“Uncut Gems” producer Sebastian Bear-McClard apologized for using the n-word in the past.

The apology comes after his wife and model Emily Ratajkowski posted on Instagram saying she felt “useless” on Wednesday, according to a report published by Page Six. Both Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have joined the George Floyd protests.

BET’s style director Danielle Prescod reportedly responded and called out Ratajkowski’s husband for using the n-word. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Says The N-Word In Viral Video)

“You probably have never seen this behavior,” Prescod wrote, Page Six reported. “I would like you to address the issues in your home and then you can help us out here. I would like you to ask him what he can do differently … I mean this with the utmost sincerity. It was hurtful and abusive.”

Bear-McClard apologized Thursday on Twitter saying he used the word “casually.”



“I used a word casually like it was mine to use. It’s not, it never was, and never will be. In the past few years I’ve learned a lot about my privilege as a man and as a white person and about the history of racism in this country. Owning our misteps is a crucial part of changing the way the world operates. I’m embarrassed and ashamed and I sincerely apologize to everyone who I may have hurt.”